Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.66

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.66 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

