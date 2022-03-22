Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.21

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 76999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

