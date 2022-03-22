Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.21

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 76999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
