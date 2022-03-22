Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 42,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

