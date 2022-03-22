Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.34

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 1496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $15,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.