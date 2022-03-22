Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

