Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 616.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $409.91. 4,148,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

