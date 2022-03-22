Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Decreased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 219,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

