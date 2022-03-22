Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,935. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.