Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VSTA opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

