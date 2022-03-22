VeChain (VET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311.10 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $311.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007071 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009732 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

