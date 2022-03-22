Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 102,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,757,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

The stock has a market cap of $519.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $2,607,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

