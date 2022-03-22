Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

VNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

