Ventas (VTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) recently:

3/21/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.50 to $61.50.

3/16/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

3/11/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Ventas is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 424.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

