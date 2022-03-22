VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 7.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. 377,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,997,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several research analysts have commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

