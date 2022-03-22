Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRNT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

