Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,318,832 shares.The stock last traded at $210.51 and had previously closed at $210.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

