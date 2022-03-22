Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212,846.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded up 73.1% against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $212,846.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.99 or 0.07019727 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.06 or 1.00334045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00042406 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.