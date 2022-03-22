Verso (NYSE:VRS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.87

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $26.97. Verso shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 295,026 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a P/E ratio of 206.85 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verso by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

