Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 7,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

