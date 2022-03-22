Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 4%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 17,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 372,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
A number of research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $457,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
