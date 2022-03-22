Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 36,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 38,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

VITFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

