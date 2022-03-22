VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading 2.8% Higher

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.36. 3,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.