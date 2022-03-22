VideoCoin (VID) Reaches One Day Volume of $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

