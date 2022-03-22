View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 8.2% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 32,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,035,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of View by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

