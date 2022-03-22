View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 8.2% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 32,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,035,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
