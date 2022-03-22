Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.
Shares of VLGEA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,723. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
