Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of VLGEA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,723. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

