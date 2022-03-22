Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 602,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,436,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

