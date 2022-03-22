VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.
