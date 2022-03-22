VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VQS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.