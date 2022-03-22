VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of VQS stock opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of C$1.93 and a one year high of C$9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
Read More
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.