Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1,501.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $1,964,303. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Vir Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

