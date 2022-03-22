Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

