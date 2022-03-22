Virginia Drosos Sells 20,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 1,033,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

