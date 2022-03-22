Vislink Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 486 call options.

VISL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,460. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 7,177.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 265,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

