Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.60. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.