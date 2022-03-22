Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.
Shares of VC opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $24,012,000.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
