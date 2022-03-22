Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $24,012,000.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.