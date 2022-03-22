Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.14 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.