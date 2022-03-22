VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.70. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 86,617 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

