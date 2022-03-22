VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.70. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 86,617 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
