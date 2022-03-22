Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $5.96. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 284,286 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

