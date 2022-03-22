VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.02

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.16. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 97,382 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
