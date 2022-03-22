VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.02

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.16. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 97,382 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In other VOXX International news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417 over the last ninety days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.