Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Given New C$0.55 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 292.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,910. The firm has a market cap of C$14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.
