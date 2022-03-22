Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,527 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $6.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vtex (VTEX)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.