W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

