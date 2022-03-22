W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $11.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

