Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.07

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 67453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

