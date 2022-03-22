Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock worth $292,845,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

