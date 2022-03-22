Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,698,627 coins and its circulating supply is 79,723,415 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

