Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €72.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.50 ($103.85).

ETR:BC8 opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($76.44).

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

