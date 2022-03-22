Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €146.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been given a €146.00 ($160.44) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €122.40 ($134.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($82.42) and a 52 week high of €140.10 ($153.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.99.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.