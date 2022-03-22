Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF remained flat at $$4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
