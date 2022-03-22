Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Waterloo Brewing stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.51 million and a PE ratio of 37.63. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

