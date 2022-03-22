Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.40. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.96 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $264.88 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

